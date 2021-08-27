Advertisement

100+1 year anniversary of Marathon County Parks commences Saturday

Marathon County Parks celebrate a 101 year anniversary.
Marathon County Parks celebrate a 101 year anniversary.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County and Wausau Area Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department welcome everyone to celebrate the 101 anniversary of the Marathon County Parks.

Staff began setting up for the event early Thursday and will continue until it starts Saturday, August 28 at 3 pm. It runs until 9:30 pm.

The Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry said the event was scheduled to happen last year, but COVID-19 caused them to cancel.

That means this year they went all out. Some of the festivities will include family games, horse rides, food trucks, live entertainment and fireworks in the evening.

“We want everybody to understand, you know, the different county parks that we have that are available right in your backyard and come and help celebrate their birthday with us,” said Jamie Polley, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry for Wausau and Marathon County.

The best part is that it will be family-friendly and free.

Go to the Marathon County website for more information.

Click here for a flier with event information.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haze blanketed much of central Wisconsin Thursday morning.
Haze, smoke smell due to Minnesota wildfire
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against...
Packers place Funchess on injured reserve, ending his season
Carl Snowden, 37
Warrant issued for domestic abuse suspect out on $100,000 signature bond

Latest News

Wausau skyline Thursday morning after the winds pushed smoke from Minnesota wildfires.
DNR issues air quality alert for Northern Wisconsin until midnight
Air Quality Advisory 8/26/2021
Air Quality Advisory 8/26/2021
Good idea to make student loan payments if you can despite deferment from government
Good idea to make student loan payments if you can despite deferment from government
Smoke, smell in the air caused by wildfires in Minnesota, Canada
Smoke, smell in the air caused by wildfires in Minnesota, Canada