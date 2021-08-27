100+1 year anniversary of Marathon County Parks commences Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County and Wausau Area Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department welcome everyone to celebrate the 101 anniversary of the Marathon County Parks.

Staff began setting up for the event early Thursday and will continue until it starts Saturday, August 28 at 3 pm. It runs until 9:30 pm.

The Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry said the event was scheduled to happen last year, but COVID-19 caused them to cancel.

That means this year they went all out. Some of the festivities will include family games, horse rides, food trucks, live entertainment and fireworks in the evening.

“We want everybody to understand, you know, the different county parks that we have that are available right in your backyard and come and help celebrate their birthday with us,” said Jamie Polley, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry for Wausau and Marathon County.

The best part is that it will be family-friendly and free.

Go to the Marathon County website for more information.

Click here for a flier with event information.

