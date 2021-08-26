Wood County board approves borrowing of $61.5M for new jail

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - After vigorous studies and years of planning, Wood County will soon be getting a new jail. The cost for the new facility will be $58 million.

The Wood County Board approved to allow for the borrowing of $61.5 million for the project.

The Wood County Jail was originally built in the 1950s and space is limited. A new facility means more space, modern amenities and ultimately saving taxpayers money.

“We don’t have the safety we need for either our inmates or our jail staff. We can’t find parts to open jail doors, so from that perspective we have tremendous ongoing costs,” Wood County Board Chairman Lance Pliml said.

“As we look out 30 years, we have about a $30 million savings if we actually do this project as opposed to if we just wait and keep doing what we’ve done for all these years,” Pliml said.

The jail is set up in a linear fashion, as opposed to the more modern pod approach.

This change will allow for better control and observation of the inmates, keeping staff and occupants safe.

“We’ve had some issues in the past with some tragedies in our facilities, with some suicides and we need to take a different approach. The facility that we have now is partially to blame for that,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said.

Currently, the jail sits right behind the courthouse, but plans for the new jail will take over part of Avon Street, which is right next to the courthouse and the parking lot across the street.

The new facility will be double the capacity of the old one. To date, the jail can hold a little more than 100 inmates.

However, because of its small size, they house 90 inmates out of county, meaning staff have to drive people to other jails to be held.

Eliminating these costs will save the county about $500,000 per year.

“The need’s been there for a long time. There’s so many reasons why we need to move forward in this direction, so I’m really proud to be part of that team and moving forward,” Becker said.

They plan to break ground on the new jail May 2022. It’s expected to take two years to complete the project.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.