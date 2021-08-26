Weston murder suspect returns to court to learn if case will head to trial

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a Weston apartment in April is expected to learn Thursday morning if his case will head to trial.

David Morris is charged with six counts including first-degree intentional homicide. He remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Everest Metro Police Officers responded to the Oak Ridge Apartments on April 23. Investigators said officers entered the building and heard a woman screaming inside the apartment. Authorities identified the victim as Renee Hindes, age 52, of Weston.

Investigators said Morris was armed. During the incident, the officers shot Morris. He was transported to a local hospital.

Morris had been in Department of Corrections custody following the incident. He was transferred to the Marathon County Jail on Wednesday from the Dodge Correctional Instituion.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

