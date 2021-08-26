Advertisement

Wausau financial advisor offers advice for handling student loan payments

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Federal student loan payments will resume on Feb. 1, 2022, a Wausau financial advisor advises people to enjoy the break if they have to.

President Joe Biden extended the pause on federal student loan payments on Aug. 6. The pause is expected to end on Jan. 31.

It includes a suspension of loan payments, zero-percent interest rate and stopped collections on defaulted loans, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Private Wealth Advisor of Hermening Financial Group, Kevin Hermening suggests people enjoy the break if they have no other choice.

“Maybe they have other debt they could consider, but because it’s not going to compound during this period of time,” Hermening explained. “It’s okay to simply wait until that time frame.”

If people are not in a financial bind during the pandemic and can afford to continue to pay their student loans, he suggests doing so.

“The idea of getting rid of debt is always a good idea,” Hermening expressed.

As the new year approaches, Hermening advises people to have a plan for when payments resume.

“When it comes to paying off student loan debt, it’s the same with credit cards,” he explained. “You have to pay all of the interest for that month. Plus, you should be trying to pay some of the principle every month as well.”

He also suggests people save money while paying off their debt, no matter how big or small the debt is.

“I also recommend that people simultaneously do some saving for the long term because you can never get back the time that is necessary,” Hermening explained. “We believe that you cannot really wait until your debt is done and then start saving.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haze blanketed much of central Wisconsin Thursday morning.
Haze, smoke smell due to Minnesota wildfire
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against...
Packers place Funchess on injured reserve, ending his season
Community for All yard signs
Community for All resolution fails in Marathon County
Competency hearing set for Wausau baby sitter charged with baby’s murder

Latest News

Good idea to make student loan payments if you can despite deferment from government
Good idea to make student loan payments if you can despite deferment from government
Newman Catholic Schools awaits return of students
Newman Catholic Schools is among the first to start school year
Nicole Lapin discusses how families can prepare for the costs of college.
Preparing for the costs of college
Preparing For The Costs Of College
Newman Catholic Schools Starts Today