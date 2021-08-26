Warrant issued for domestic abuse suspect out on $100,000 signature bond

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is attempting to locate a man facing significant charges in a domestic abuse case.

Carl Snowden, 37, was free on a $100,000 signature bond. He did not show up for a court appearance on Aug. 23. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued.

The alleged crime happened in April. He had been in custody on $150,000 cash bond. However, in July it was changed to signature bond.

He pleaded not guilty to his charges in May.

Snowden is believed to be homeless. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795.

