Advertisement

Tropical depression in Caribbean could become major hurricane

A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The National Weather service in Miami said Thursday that both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings after the formation of Tropical Depression Nine.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against...
Packers place Funchess on injured reserve, ending his season
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
Community for All yard signs
Community for All resolution fails in Marathon County
Business 51 construction continues into stage 4.
Final stage of Business 51 $15 million dollar construction project underway
Chandler Halderson
Chandler Halderson’s web searches cited in 2nd homicide charge

Latest News

Newman Catholic Schools awaits return of students
Newman Catholic Schools is among the first to start school year
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Periods of heavy rainfall between Thursday evening and Saturday morning. Rain accumulations...
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Multiple rounds of storms expected Thursday evening through the weekend
A baby born on an Afghanistan evacuation flight has been named "Reach" after the aircraft's...
Baby born on Afghan evacuation flight named after plane