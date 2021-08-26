Rodgers turns up intensity in training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A moment in the Packers’ practice on Thursday saw Aaron Rodgers frustrated at rookie center Josh Meyers after he failed to snap the ball.

The season is just over two weeks away from starting, and Rodgers says that moment happened because he wants to turn up the intensity.

“I was very gentle and patient early in camp. There has to be a switch because we get a little closer [to the start of the season],” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is starting to push the offensive line, which is set to have two rookies starting on the depth chart. But even if they are rookies, he doesn’t see it like that.

“We need him to play more like a veteran and not like a rookie.”

He clarified that this was not him trying to attack Meyers, rather build him up.

His teammates say the attitude is a calculated one. Even Aaron Jones, one of the Packers’ most talented offensive players, felt that heat when he was a rookie.

“You take it as if a coach is talking to you, the same way a coach would get on you. We got a leader at quarterback who would do the same, and I think players and teams tend to do better,” Jones said.

Aaron Jones experienced it when he made a mistake on a run play and ran into Rodgers. He learned the reaction makes players better in the long run.

“He might get a little hot but then he’s going to pull you off to the side and coach you like a great leader and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Jones said.

Rodgers seconds that last part, saying he is trying to ensure the mistakes don’t happen again.

“You need plays like that. I’m frustrated he didn’t snap it in the moment, but I’m way happier it happened in practice than down the line,” Rodgers said.

