Advertisement

Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for a drug used to fight parasites in animals.

According to the CDC, false claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 are driving up prescriptions.

It’s primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows.

Sometimes it’s used for lice or parasites in humans.

Doctors investigated the possibility of using the anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID, but clinical trials yielded insufficient evidence.

At the beginning of the year, the CDC said fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were being written per week. They are now a whopping 88,000.

It’s also prompting a huge increase in calls to poison control centers and visits to understaffed emergency rooms.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning people against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Overdoses can cause stomach problems, nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and even death.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haze blanketed much of central Wisconsin Thursday morning.
Haze, smoke smell due to Minnesota wildfire
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against...
Packers place Funchess on injured reserve, ending his season
Community for All yard signs
Community for All resolution fails in Marathon County
Competency hearing set for Wausau baby sitter charged with baby’s murder

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
Bob Kaldunski’s ginseng farm, Edgar WI
DATCP recognizes Wisconsin ginseng farms
Ginseng farmers honored by Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
Ginseng farmers honored by Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
Wausau Police searching for domestic abuse suspect
Wausau Police searching for domestic abuse suspect
At least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 were injured in an attack at Kabul's airport
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?