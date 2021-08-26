Newman Catholic Schools is among the first to start school year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic Schools in Wausau begins its 2021-2022 year August 26. This is a full week earlier than public schools.

School President Jeff Gulan has been with the schools for two years after a long time in the public school system. He said starting earlier allows them to have a little more flexibility.

“I always think opening early has been the tradition. Previously the state would not allow the schools to open before September 1, whereas now we are able to start early so that means a couple more breaks in-between the school year and we’re out early in June,” he said.

Gulan is looking forward to the teachers getting out from behind the masks and teaching the kids face to face. He said the smaller class sizes at the school and rigorous cleaning procedures make it safer not just for the students but faculty and staff as well.

“It’s a very difficult and demanding job, and we’re very blessed to have the people we do working in Newman Catholic Schools and we want to make sure they’re as healthy as we can help them to be,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.