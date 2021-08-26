Haze, smoke smell due to largest wildfire in California’s history

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The overwhelming smell of smoke and the visible haze in many central and northern Wisconsin cities Thursday morning is due to the wildfires in California.

SAFER Batallion Chief John Lauer said the smoke in our viewing area is due to the Dixie Fire in California. Lauer said the fire grew by 71,000 acres Wednesday night. The Dixie Fire is now the largest single wildfire in recorded state history. Wildfires in Minnesota are also contributing to the smell, but California’s wildfire is the primary cause.

NewsChannel 7 viewers reported smelling smoke in Wausau, Antigo, Rib Falls, Edgar, Abbotsford, Merrill and Minocqua.

Police departments in Wausau and Keshena have received calls about the smoke issue. Both departments have investigated have concluded the wildfire is to blame.

