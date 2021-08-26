First Alert Weather: Multiple rounds of storms expected Thursday evening through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A break from the mugginess today before an active weather pattern returns Thursday evening continuing through the weekend. Highs near 77 for areas in the Northwoods. Areas along and south of Highway 29 will see high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Excessive rainfall outlook for Thursday evening. (WSAW)

A stationary front southward will transform into a warm front this evening. The frontal system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region, leading to multiple rounds of heavy rainfall and storms beginning this evening through early Saturday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening bringing hevay rainfall. Some storms may be strong. (WSAW)

Thunderstorms between this evening and early Saturday will likely bring excessive rainfall. Localized heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially for areas repeatedly impacted by rainfall. 1-3″ of rainfall will accumulate across the Central Wisconsin region. The main areas of concern for flooding will be west of I-39/US 51 where rain accumulations above 3″ will be possible, especially under any thunderstorms. A rise in river levels and localized flooding are all possible during this period but will be dependant on how much rain falls within a short period of time.

Periods of heavy rainfall between Thursday evening and Saturday morning. Rain accumulations above 3" are possible for certain areas. (WSAW)

Strong thunderstorms are possible this evening for areas south of Highway 64. Showers will continue through Friday morning, leading to a brief break in wet conditions by the noon hour. Additionally, the mugginess returns Friday and continues through the weekend. Heading into Friday afternoon and evening, thunderstorms return and have the potential to become severe. Thunderstorms will be widespread Friday evening across Central Wisconsin, impacting high school football games. Strong thunderstorms are expected for areas north of Highway 29, but for areas south of Highway 29, severe storms are possible.

A level 2 out of 5 for severe weather Friday evening. (WSAW)

Excessive rainfall outlook for Friday. (WSAW)

Additionally, severe storms Friday will not only bring chances for localized flooding but also chances for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and intense lightning. Based on these factors, a First Alert Weather Day will likely be issued for Friday evening.

Aside from flooding possibilities, large hail, and damaging wind gusts are also possible Friday. (WSAW)

Severe thunderstorms possible Friday evening. Monitor the forecast if you have outdoor plans. (WSAW)

Some lingering showers Saturday morning will lead to dry conditions most of the day. But, active weather is not done just yet--additional rainfall and thunderstorms will arrive Sunday as a cold front pushes through the region Sunday afternoon, during peak daytime heating.

Drier conditions are expected at the beginning of next work week.

