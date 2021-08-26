Advertisement

DATCP recognizes Wisconsin ginseng farms

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recognized ginseng farmers and their farms Thursday afternoon for their contributions to the state.

The agency toured Bob Kaldunski’s ginseng farm in Edgar.

DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said agriculture is a $104.8 billion industry in the Wisconsin. That includes the dozens of ginseng farms throughout the state.

“One in 9 people in Wisconsin right now are in a job related to agriculture,” Romanski explained.

He said the agency wanted to celebrate the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture at a ginseng farm.

“Wisconsin is internationally known for the quality of ginseng grown here,” Romanski explained. “We have a good group of growers in Wisconsin who put a lot of time and energy into nurturing a crop that takes years to produce.”

In February, Gov. Tony Evers committed to promoting and supporting international agriculture exports with additional funding. Romanski said DATCP will collaborate with different state entities ensure ginseng farms are included.

“The governing legislature agreed on the value and the importance of making these funds available,” he explained. “It’s our opportunity for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to work with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and many commodities to promote and support international exports.”

