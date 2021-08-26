Childcare shortage leaves few options for parents, especially those with infants

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents with infants in Langlade County are desperate for child care because there are few openings in the eight licensed facilities in the county. Peace Lutheran Ministries in Antigo attempted to solve that issue by creating a space that will allow for 24 infants.

Peace Lutheran began contraction almost a year ago and are currently in the final stages. The infant care portion is scheduled to open its doors to families in October. Before then, they’ll need to recruit staff. State requirements are a one teacher to four baby ratio. The child care director at Peace Lutheran said finding enough staff will be a challenge. But, perhaps not as difficult as parents attempting to secure child care.

“I continue to get calls all the time, even though we have been open for seven years and I think people know that we don’t take infants, they’re just so desperate that they still call,” said Annette Miller, child care director at Peace Lutheran Ministries.

Parents are encouraged to plan far ahead.

“We would definitely recommend that families start looking for child care as soon as possible, especially for infants,” said Micki Krueger, ChildCaring assistant director.

ChildCaring is a resource and referral agency that can help parents in need of care for their children. They assist child care facilities with training and technological needs.

Krueger said it’s important to find the right person to care for each child. That’s why many parents start extra early on their search to find the perfect fit. Miller said an expectant mother called her on the day she found out she was pregnant.

“She said she actually called childcarers before she called family to say that she was expecting because she wanted to get on a list,” said Miller.

Children can stay at Peace Lutheran from six weeks old through eighth grade.

