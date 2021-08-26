Aaron Jones’ goal to ‘being the number one back in the league’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW)- Aaron Jones is coming off of two straight 1,000 yard seasons, but his goals in football don’t stop there.

After a hamstring injury limited his time in training camp, he is now back to full strength and looking ahead to the season.

“For me, it’s just being the number one back in the league. That’s every back’s goal. Statistically, whatever that means,” Jones said.

Last season, he resigned with the Packers for a four-year, $48 million contract. But for Jones, it goes beyond the money.

One thing he uses as motivation is lists ranking the top running backs in the NFL. Some of them didn’t have Jones a year or two ago.

“I’ll never forget that. There are still rankings coming out where I’m not in the top ten or the top five,” Jones said.

But if they do list him on top, which some for this year have him in the top five, the situation in his head doesn’t change.

“I’m still not going to be satisfied. The work continues and you got to keep putting in the work. I’ll continue to put in that work until I’m done with football,” Jones said.

