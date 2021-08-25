Wisconsin reports “very high” virus spread in 34 counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The spread of the coronavirus is “very high” in 34 counties based on COVID-19 testing over the past two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday. That’s up from 12 counties a week ago. The virus activity is “high” in the other 38 counties; there are no counties where the virus’s activity is moderate or low. Counties in WBAY’s viewing area where the DHS reports virus activity is very high are: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano and Winnebago.

Activity level is based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents (the “burden”) and the change in the percentage of positive tests (the “trajectory”) over the past two weeks. Currently the state has a burden of 373 cases per 100,000 Wisconsinites. The counties in WBAY’s viewing area with very high activity have burdens above the state average, ranging from 386.2 cases per 100,000 in Winnebago County to 639 cases per 100,000 in Menominee County. See the DHS interactive map of counties and their case burdens.

One month ago, the state was averaging 310 cases a day. Wisconsin is averaging 1,417 new cases diagnosed each day over the last week. The state says 1,710 tests came back positive in the last 24-hour period. The DHS says an average 7.4% of tests over the last 7-day period came back positive. The positivity rate has held relatively steady this month between 7.2% and 7.6%.

Since February 5, 2020, more than 650,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 (651,341), equivalent to 11.2% of the population.

Nine more deaths were added to COVID-19′s toll in the state, bringing it to 7,558. No deaths were reported in Northeast Wisconsin. The state says 8 of the 9 deaths happened in the last month, but the weekly average is back down to 7 deaths per day after that rolling average rose to 8 yesterday.

State numbers show 127 more people were hospitalized in the past 24 hour period. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports as of Tuesday, there are 804 COVID-19 patients in the state, with 244 of them in intensive care units. Our records show the state hasn’t seen more than 800 COVID-19 patients at one time since January 21 of this year. The WHA says 62 of those patients were in Northeast health care region hospitals, including 24 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 62 patients, including 10 in intensive care. We’ll get updated numbers on current hospitalizations later this afternoon.

Vaccinations

The percentages of people in Wisconsin who started and finished their vaccine series each went up one-tenth of a percent in the past day. The DHS reports 50.9% of the state’s population has completed their vaccination series, out of 54.1% of the population that’s had at least one dose. That’s about 6,400 more people finishing their vaccinations since the last report. At this rate, Wisconsin could have more than 3 million vaccinated residents by this time next week. There are already 3.15 million Wisconsinites who received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Heading into the school year, we’ve seen the percentage of vaccinations rising among children who are eligible for a vaccine. The 12- to 15-year-old age group saw a jump of 0.4 percentage points over Tuesday. The 16- and 17-year-olds who completed their vaccine series went up by three-tenths of a percent, as their age group continues nearing young adults in the percentage vaccinated.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 40.6% received vaccine (+0.4)/33.6% fully vaccinated (+0.4)

16-17: 47.3% received vaccine (+0.2)/42.0% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

18-24: 47.7% received vaccine (+0.2)/43.0% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 51.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/47.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 59.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/55.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 61.7% received vaccine (+0.2)/58.1% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 71.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/68.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 84.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/82.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says soon it will update its website with visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths by school district. Like the current maps on cases and vaccinations, the data would cover the entire population within a district’s boundaries, it would not be specific to schools.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 54.5% (+0.1) 51.4% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 49.0% (+0.1) 46.4% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 43.8% (+0.1) 41.1% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 69.1% (+0.2) 66.2% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 46.7% (+0.1) 44.0% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 44.4% (+0.1) 42.0% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.0% (+0.1) 44.1% (+0.2) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 47.7% (+0.1) 45.1% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 44.4% (+0.2) 41.7% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 51.3% (+0.1) 48.4% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 45.1% (+0.2) 42.3% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 62.0% (+0.3) 53.0% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 45.4% (+0.1) 43.0% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 54.3% (+0.1) 51.2% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 40.2% (+0.1) 37.6% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 52.6% (+0.1) 49.8% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 46.7% (+0.1) 44.2% (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 38.3% (+0.0) 36.5% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 52.0% (+0.1) 49.2% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 250,194 (52.8%) (+0.2) 236,237 (49.8%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 277,469 (50.5%) (+0.1) 261,855 (47.6%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,149,820 (54.1%) (+0.1) 2,963,792 (50.9%) (+0.1)

The Winnebago County Health Department announced late Tuesday afternoon the Walk-in Wednesday vaccine clinic at the Sunnyview Expo Center will open early this week, as well as next week. The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on August 25 and September 1. Organizers of the clinic say they anticipate more people getting the vaccine due to the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week, as well as Governor Tony Evers’ vaccine incentive of $100 Visa gift cards. As previously reported, the gift cards will be available to those who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between August 23 and September 6.

The Wisconsin National Guard and local health departments are also offering walk-in vaccination clinics in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties each week through September 2nd. No appointment, no ID, and no insurance are needed. These clinics offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and some may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- that’s always subject to change based on availability. Children 12 to 17 need to be with a parent or guardian, and they’re only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine; they’ll be eligible for their second dose in 3 weeks and are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that.

TUESDAYS - Fox Crossing Fire Department, 1326 Cold Spring Rd., 2:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

WEDNESDAYS - Black Creek Fire Department, W5200 Cty Rd B, 9:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

WEDNESDAYS - Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department, W7740 Pine St., Bovina, 2:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

THURSDAYS - New Holstein Community Center, 1725 Silver Moon Ln., 9:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

THURSDAYS - Brillion Community Center, 120 Center St., 2:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

The Winnebago County Health Department has two more COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Friday, August 27, and Tuesday, August 31, at the Oshkosh Public Library at 106 Washington Ave. These are walk-in clinics; no appointment is needed. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered. The Winnebago County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as the school year starts.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold) **

Brown – 33,468 cases (+41) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 6,132 cases (+8) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,479 cases (+6) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,531 cases (+36) (178 deaths)

Door – 2,758 cases (+11) (30 deaths)

Florence - 461 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,229 cases (+34) (133 deaths)

Forest - 1,029 cases (+4) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,147 cases (+9) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,740 cases (+9) (22 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,038 cases (+10) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,470 cases (+4) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,166 cases (+13) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,978 cases (+21) (79 deaths)

Marinette - 4,418 cases (+10) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,916 cases (+18) (42 deaths)

Menominee – 843 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,764 cases (+11) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,718 cases (+20) (227 deaths)

Shawano – 4,982 cases (+14) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,590 cases (+26) (156 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,213 cases (+12) (125 deaths)

Waushara – 2,306 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Winnebago – 19,314 cases (+23) (206 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

