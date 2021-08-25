Advertisement

UW-Stevens Point community COVID-19 testing sites expand hours

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests, available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses, have expanded hours of availability.

BinaxNow antigen testing, with results available in 15 minutes, are offered at the following UW-Stevens Point locations:

UW System continues to partner with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests.

For questions, please contact the COVID Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619.

