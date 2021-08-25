REPORT: Budenholzer agrees to three-year extension with Bucks

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Fresh off leading the Bucks to their first championship in 50 years, Mike Budenholzer has agreed to a three-year extension to remain in Milwaukee. The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Budenholzer, who has also won the coach of the year award twice, is now tied to Milwaukee through the 2024-25 season.

