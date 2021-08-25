Advertisement

REPORT: Budenholzer agrees to three-year extension with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer directs his team in the second half of an NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer directs his team in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 1, 2020. Milwaukee won 93-85. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(NBC15)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Fresh off leading the Bucks to their first championship in 50 years, Mike Budenholzer has agreed to a three-year extension to remain in Milwaukee. The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Budenholzer, who has also won the coach of the year award twice, is now tied to Milwaukee through the 2024-25 season.

