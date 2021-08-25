Referendum approves facility improvements for Wisconsin Rapids schools

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids school board recently approved a referendum that will allow up to $34,000,000 of general obligation bonds to improve school facilities around the district.

After a few delays and legal processes, construction will begin early in 2022, projected to either be in February or March. Wisconsin Rapids Superintendent Craig Broeren says improvements are always a focus.

“Getting things up to 21st Century is kind of a status quo approach,” said Broeren. “It’s about ensuring we’re taking incremental steps to do things to update and improve our facilities whenever we have the possibility.”

Construction will begin next spring at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. The main construction will be done at the entrance. Front desks and offices will be relocated while adding a more secure entrance and a library/media center. This was originally scheduled to begin in October, but due to a steel shortage, the project was pushed back a few months.

Other improvements will begin at a similar time next spring as renovations are made to the second-floor science classrooms.

Shortly after that project gets underway, construction will begin on a new gymnasium at THINK Academy in Rudolph. The project there will also feature more secured entrances and is expected to wrap before the end of 2022.

Broeren says that due to the current borrowing rates, it’s a smart time to build.

“Rates are right around two percent, so it’s a great time to be borrowing dollars in terms of the public sector,” said Broeren.

Secured entrances will be an emphasis on improvements across the district. Even with all the fluctuation of plans, Broeren is content rolling with the punches and is excited with the progress coming to the district.

“We want to get done in a timely fashion, but we also know that if things take a little longer than we originally anticipated, no harm no foul. We’ll get it done eventually as long as we stay on top of the process and I have every confidence that will be the case.”

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools begin the new year on Sept. 1.

