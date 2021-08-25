Pet Project: Meet Buster

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Buster is a lop mix rabbit who is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County. He is a little over a year old and is sweet, and relaxed. He will be neutered before he is adopted.

For more information on Buster visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

