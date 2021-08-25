Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Buster

Humane Society of Marathon County
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Buster is a lop mix rabbit who is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County. He is a little over a year old and is sweet, and relaxed. He will be neutered before he is adopted.

For more information on Buster visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

