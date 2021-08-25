Advertisement

Packers place Funchess on injured reserve, ending his season

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night.(WBAY-TV)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed wide receiver Devin Funchess on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. The move means Funchess can not play for the Packers this season, although he could suit up for another team if released by Green Bay.

Funchess was carted off the field during one of the joint practices with the Jets after suffering a hamstring injury. The 27-year old wideout opted out of last season in Green Bay due to COVID, but looked good in the preseason opener against the Texans a few weeks ago, hauling in a team-high 6 receptions for 70 yards.

Funchess also found himself in hot water when he made an inflammatory remark and gesture towards Asian people in a press conference following Family Night. Funchess quickly apologized and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the team did not consider releasing him despite not condoning Funchess’ actions.

Funchess was on a one-year deal for this season, and it now seems unlikely that he’ll ever play a down for Green Bay in the regular season.

