Gov. Evers hires San Francisco law firm to handle PFAS suits

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has decided to hire a San Francisco-based law firm to handle potential lawsuits over PFAS pollution.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration asked law firms in January to submit bids to act as the state’s outside counsel in potential PFAS litigation. The DOA received 11 proposals.

Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday that Sher Edling LLP submitted the lowest bid and has won the contract. They didn’t say how much the state would pay the firm.

Aides for both Evers and Kaul didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

