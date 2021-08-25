Advertisement

Fort McCoy, Tomah community work to help Afghan refugees

Fort McCoy, Tomah community work to help Afghan refugees
Fort McCoy, Tomah community work to help Afghan refugees
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy told the public Tuesday that it is gathering information on how to help refugees that are being housed there.

The Army installation asked the public on Facebook to not contact them directly, and instead be patient for more information on volunteer opportunities and donations.

In the meantime, people are encouraged to contact their local Red Cross.

Fort McCoy also warned people of a fraud alert, saying no one from the federal government is allowed to solicit for donations or gifts with their refugee mission.

Fraud Alert: NO ONE from the federal government is allowed to seek solicitation for donations or gifts in conjunction...

Posted by Fort McCoy on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

The Tomah Area School District is working closely with people at Fort McCoy to coordinate the plan for Afghan children to be welcomed into the district. District Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said there could be anywhere from 10-1,000 kids admitted.

“We’ll continue that work with the Afghan refugee population that comes in,” said Dr. Hanson. “If there’s trauma there we want to work with bridging any gaps with language barriers. There are many ways to do that and also any cultural barriers.”

Dr. Hanson explained that the mission to educate refugee children is personal for him, as his family housed a refugee family in the 1970s.

“I cant imagine what they’re going through, so I feel a personal connection on that level with my family history and the duty we have,” he said.

The superintendent also said they are facing staffing shortages in the school already from the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify couple killed in Portage County motorcycle crash
State announces $100 COVID vaccine incentive
Woman cited for drunken driving after hitting Lincoln County squad
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire on US Highway 51 in Marathon County on Monday night.
Crews respond to vehicle fire on US 51

Latest News

Business 51 construction continues into stage 4.
Final stage of Business 51 $15 million dollar construction project underway
High school volleyball season begins
Tie Vote Kills "Community for all Resolution" 8/24/2021
Tie Vote Kills "Community for all Resolution" 8/24/2021
BUS.51 Project Enters Final Phase 8/24/2021
BUS.51 Project Enters Final Phase 8/24/2021