Advertisement

Former Wisconsin GOP head: Election probe will cost $680,000

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, left, walks with former White House chief of...
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, left, walks with former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 election could cost taxpayers $680,000, more than nine times the original cost of contracts signed earlier this summer.

That is according to Reince Priebus, the former state and national head of the Republican Party. Priebus revealed details about the expanded cost of the probe during an appearance on the podcast of Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump. Priebus briefly served as Trump’s chief of staff.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to conduct the probe for $44,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire on US Highway 51 in Marathon County on Monday night.
Crews respond to vehicle fire on US 51
Community for All yard signs
Community for All resolution fails in Marathon County
Breaking news
Portions of Stevens Point streets closed due to flooding
A stationary front develops Thursday, bringing in heavy rainfall to Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Dry, muggy & toasty for now. Messy weather returns to end the week
SPASH Football continues with football after the Pete McAdams era
SPASH football adjusts to resignation of head coach, moves forward with the change

Latest News

Steven Olikara - Democrat for U.S. Senate
Democratic millennial leader joins Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
200K Wisconsin voter registrations deactivated
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race
Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill
Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history