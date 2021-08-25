Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County deputy and his K9 partner are credited with a major drug find and the arrest of two people who were wanted on warrants.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy stopped the vehicle on I-41 near Highway 151 last week when the deputy recognized signs of drug use. He brought his K9, Ace, over to the vehicle, and the police dog gave a strong indication of detecting contraband.

A search of the vehicle turned up 2,328 grams of methamphetamine (more than 5 pounds); 7,282 grams of marijuana (more than 16 pounds); and 13.3 grams of crack cocaine. Authorities estimate the value of the drugs on the street would be $306,000. A loaded .357 revolver was also found.

The two suspects -- 40-year-old Senen Rosado and 38-year-old Ian Stradins -- appeared in court Wednesday.

Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, cocaine, and THC; being a felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rosado is also charged with five counts of bail jumping -- three of them as a felony.

A judge ordered each one held in the Fond du Lac County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bond.

Both men are from the Milwaukee area.

