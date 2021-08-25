Donations and volunteers sought to aid Afghans at Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Evers Administration and Wisconsin Departments of Military Affairs and Children and Families is coordinating and providing supplies of clothing, diapers, and other personal items for the families and individuals residing at Fort McCoy.

Many of the refugees arrived in the United States with little beyond the clothes they were wearing. There are several ways people can help. The agency also noted how it is working with organizations across the state to use federal funding to serve the refugees and “similar immigrant communities.”

More information about the organizations is available from the Bureau of Refugee Programs, which can be reached by emailing dcfrefucee@wisconisn.gov or by calling 414-270-4702.

Volunteer: Refugees that arrive to Wisconsin from overseas may need help practicing English, doing their homework, learning American customs, or becoming a part of their new local community.

Donate: Refugees often arrive with few personal possessions. Clothing, school supplies, personal hygiene products, furniture, and other household goods are often valuable items that you could donate to a new family.

Fundraise: Refugees arrive with varying amounts of money, but most could use a little extra support until they begin employment. Jobs are secured typically very soon after they arrive. Additional financial donations can help pay for a first month’s rent, new clothes, a utility bill, or some of the small comforts that we all enjoy. Alternatively, many of the organizations that serve refugees are non-profit organizations that depend on the financial support of generous local Wisconsin residents.

Advocate: Refugee resettlement is built on a model of community support. Helping to build support for refugees among your neighbors, place of work, family, and friends can increase your impact on newly arriving refugee communities.

Connect: Refugee services providers are always looking for resources for refugees such as safe, affordable rental housing and family supporting jobs. If you know of any available housing or employment in your area, reach out to your local refugee resettlement agency to help them connect with a new and valuable resource.

