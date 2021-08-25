Competency hearing set for Wausau baby sitter charged with baby’s murder

A competency hearing is scheduled to be held next month for a 31-year-old woman charged with the murder of a 2-month-old boy. The child died in 2018.

Marissa Tietsort is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. She’ll need to be found competent for the case to move forward.

Police said on Oct. 18, 2018 the infant died while in Tietsort’s care. Police said when the boy’s mom went to get her son out of the car seat, she found him unresponsive. Police arrived at a laundromat to find the boy’s mother performing chest compressions on the baby. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, the child’s cause of death was blunt force head injuries. The boy also had a fractured tailbone. Court documents state the tailbone was broken off and displaced-- indicating a significant amount of force was used.

During an interview with police, cited in court documents, Tietsort confirmed the child died in her care, but stated she did not kill him.

Tietsort said she knew the baby had died, but still put him in his snowsuit and car seat, pulling his hat over his eyes, so his mother would not know when she picked him up. She said she did not reach out for help or perform any resuscitation efforts. Tietsort, her boyfriend, the boy's brother and Tietsort's own child then went to a restaurant to eat. Tietsort said when the boy's mom came to pick up her children she knowingly let the woman take home a deceased child.

Tietsort remains in the Marathon County Jail on $500,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors said this not the first time a child was injured while in Tietsort's care.

Oct. 11, 2018 Tietsort was charged with child abuse from an incident on Aug. 2. Court documents state Tietsort messaged the mom of an 11-month old child she was baby sitting saying the child had fallen off a couch and injured herself. The mother took the child to the hospital and a doctor specializing in child abuse said the injuries were not consistent with a fall.

In another case from 2017, a 3-month-old child sustained a skull fracture while under the care of Tietsort.

Tietsort wrote a letter to Marathon County Judge Jill Falstad in fall 2018 asking for a reduction in bond after being in custody for two months. In the letter, Tietsort writes she was pregnant with her sixth child and is not getting proper prenatal care. She asking for the ankle bracelet. “I’m not a monster,” she wrote.

The competency hearing is set for Sept. 21. A trial date is already on the Marathon County Circuit Court calendar. If found competent, Tiesort will face a jury in late November.