1 killed, another injured by lightning strike at Dunn County construction site

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a 60-year-old man was struck and killed and a 20-year-old man was injured by lightning while working on a Dunn County construction site as storms rolled through the area on Tuesday.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s office, a 20-year-old man at the site was also injured and was transported to Mayo Eau Claire by Menomonie Fire and Rescue with a suspected serious injury.

A preliminary investigation shows that a crew was working on a pole shed under a partial roof. The two employees were on ladders when lightning struck in the area. Both were knocked off their ladders.

The crew had stopped working due to weather and when the weather broke they started to work again. Shortly after starting to work again is when the lightning struck.

The NWS La Crosse branch tweeted that the incident was the 8th documented fatality from lightning in the United States this year, the first in Wisconsin since 2016.

Ten people have died from lightning strikes in Wisconsin dating back to 2006.

This case remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

