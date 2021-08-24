Understanding the dangers of back-to-school photos

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The back-to-school photo of a child holding a sign with details about their new semester is a popular one amongst parents. However, it’s important to understand the risks when posting these types of photos to social media.

Photos have contained everything from the child’s name to the child’s teacher and career aspirations. However, limiting personal information is important when it comes to these posts.

Predators and identity thieves can use this information, putting children at risk. It’s always a good idea to think about what you’re making public information before posting it to social media.

“There could be a whole bunch of dangers by putting personal information on there and that’s with anything you’re putting on social media,” said Wausau Police Department School Resource Officer Nick Stetzer. “Just being aware of putting things on social media, because once you put there on there, you can’t get it back.”

When making these signs, Offcer Stetzer says to keep information simple. Good information includes name, class and maybe even what they’d like to be when they grow up.

As for things to not include, Officer Stetzer mentions school, teacher, height, weight and age to avoid when creating the sign.

If one still wants that information, it’s best not to put those pictures on social media and just share them privately with family and friends.

Lastly, if a child is posting on social media themselves, parents need to have a conversation with the child to know what’s being shared.

“If your son or daughter is posting on social media and going back to school, make sure that there is communication between your son and daughter and parents, just to make sure they’re on the same page,” said Officer Stetzer.

Wausau Public Schools return to class on Sept. 1.

