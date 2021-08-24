SPASH football adjusts to resignation of head coach, moves forward with the change

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH football is continuing to adjust to life with a new head coach after Pete McAdams resigned on July 22.

Before that day, McAdams sat down the team to tell them his decision. He told them he wanted the players to be the first to hear it. Senior quarterback Riley Warzynski wasn’t in the room at the time but heard it through many players who were there.

“He just resigned and it was like ‘Woah.’ It was a big shock for everyone,” Warzynski said.

It was a stunner just two weeks before the start of fall camp. Before his resignation, multiple coaches retired, already signaling a new batch of faces. While the new coaches are all from within the program, the defensive coordinator, offensive line coach and other positions needed to be filled. The interim head coach role was filled by Mike Krenz

“It’s just kind of us gelling together now that’s kind of the focus now because we’ve all been working together for a few years now,” Krenz said.

A change happening just before the start of the season added to another adjustment for this season—the team was playing in the fall again after a short break from their alternate spring schedule last season.

Ben Raczek says the team sees a number of positives from that, like keeping their football minds fresh.

“It really gave us time to continue working with where we were and getting better with it because we had to go straight into last season to this season,” Raczek said.

Warzynski adds that while what Raczek said is a positive, there’s a different feeling this fall, saying, “I think there’s a little bit of a loss of hunger.”

But through the change, plenty of familiar faces remain in the leadership of the Panther program, and the team was able to get their first game under their belt against Kimberly on Friday.

“It was fun, it was fun. It stinks that we lost but it’s nice to just get that out of the way and just move forward,” Krenz said.

A whirlwind of a month is starting to settle in for the brand new head coach and his staff. He hopes after one game in hand, the team can continue to move forward.

“As the season progresses and we get from week one to week two to week three, we’ll just take all the things we learned and move forward and to hopefully utilize these things into the playoffs,” Krenz said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.