School buses still under COVID-19 restrictions

School buses wait for the start of the school year in Weston, Wisconsin
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weston, Wis. (WSAW) - School buses in Wisconsin are under a lot of the same restrictions this year as last in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Masks must be worn at all times by drivers and students while on the bus. Passengers will also have assigned seats and they will be dispensed hand sanitizer when getting on and off. These rules were imposed by the CDC and TSA and is being upheld by the Department of Public Instruction.

“A lot of people didn’t realize that school buses fall under that. But any sort of public transportation that is federally funded does. So your city buses, your school buses all have to follow the guidelines,” said Lamers bus driver, recruiter and trainer Wendi DeMars.

Seats are limited to two occupants each, but every seat will be filled. The students also cannot move around while on the bus.

“I know all the students’ names on my route and I have the same route this year, so I will be able to know where everybody’s sitting. And they know me; they know their expectations. We have a good relationship that way,” said DeMars.

