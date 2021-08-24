Advertisement

Portions of Stevens Point streets closed due to flooding

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Three roads in Stevens Point are impassable due to flooding from heavy rain Tuesday morning.

CLOSED ROADS

Church St at the underpass

Michigan Avenue at the underpass

Water St. at Francis St.

Drivers need to use alternate routes, such as Brilowski Road or Country Club Road or over the Bridge to West River Drive. Drivers should not attempt to drive through these streets.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State announces $100 COVID vaccine incentive
Authorities identify couple killed in Portage County motorcycle crash
Woman cited for drunken driving after hitting Lincoln County squad
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
A parade draws thousands on the last day of the 116th Athens fair.
Parade on the last day of the 116th Athens fair draws thousands

Latest News

School buses wait for the start of the school year in Weston, Wisconsin
School buses still under COVID-19 restrictions
Strong storms have rapidly intensified this morning. Some strong storms are becoming severe for...
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms this morning through the afternoon. Most will be strong, some may potentially be severe.
North Carolina is requiring meningitis shot for all kids going into seventh grade. (Source: WECT)
As kids head back to class, doctors say immunization rates for adolescents are falling
Authorities say a number of factors helped them quickly identify a homicide victim’s...
$20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of Christopher Anderson; community asked to contribute to fund