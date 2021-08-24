Portions of Stevens Point streets closed due to flooding
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Three roads in Stevens Point are impassable due to flooding from heavy rain Tuesday morning.
CLOSED ROADS
Church St at the underpass
Michigan Avenue at the underpass
Water St. at Francis St.
Drivers need to use alternate routes, such as Brilowski Road or Country Club Road or over the Bridge to West River Drive. Drivers should not attempt to drive through these streets.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.