Portions of Stevens Point streets closed due to flooding

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Three roads in Stevens Point are impassable due to flooding from heavy rain Tuesday morning.

CLOSED ROADS

Church St at the underpass

Michigan Avenue at the underpass

Water St. at Francis St.

Drivers need to use alternate routes, such as Brilowski Road or Country Club Road or over the Bridge to West River Drive. Drivers should not attempt to drive through these streets.

