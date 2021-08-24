Pick ‘n Save pharmacies start offering COVID boosters to immunocompromised

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacies have started to administer COVID-19 booster vaccines to immune-compromised people. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems may not build the same level of immunity to 2-dose vaccine series compared to people who are not immunocompromised.

Those eligible can schedule appointments at https://www.picknsave.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated or by calling 1-866-211-5320 and completing a brief survey.

According to recent CDC updates on FDA approval and ACIP recommendations, all Americans will be eligible for a booster/additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Sept. 20 and eight months after the completion of their initial vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.