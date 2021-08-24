Advertisement

As kids head back to class, doctors say immunization rates for adolescents are falling

What parents need to know and do to keep their kids safe as they head back to school
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WSAW) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 disrupted routine well-child visits for many children over the last year. As a result, too many children have fallen behind on receiving recommended vaccines – and that includes adolescents and young adults.

If young adults are not receiving these recommended vaccinations, they are now vulnerable to infectious, potentially deadly diseases. So are the campuses and communities they live in.

With the COVID-19 vaccine now available for adolescents 12 and up, the CDC is recommending that providers give the coronavirus vaccine on the same day as other vaccines, especially when children and teens are behind or in danger of falling behind on recommended shots.

As kids head back to school, it’s important that parents take the time to check what vaccinations their teens and adolescents have received and proactively talk to their doctors about what other vaccines they need.

One vaccine that often gets left behind is Meningitis B. There are two types of meningitis vaccines – MenACWY and MenB. Few have received the MenB vaccine, yet it’s responsible for 100% of meningitis outbreaks on college campuses since 2011.

