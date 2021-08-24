Final concert on the 400 Block benefits places that it need it most

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The usual Concerts on the Square may have come to an end, but the last concert on the 400 Block will benefit two food pantries in Marathon County.

“We are all one catastrophe away from any needing help,” Active Intern for Peyton’s Promise, Mel Jahnke said.

Peyton’s Promise is a pledge to help food pantries stock their shelves. “Our youth advocates are very aware [of] the community’s needs at such young ages, and this next generation coming up, they’re just rockstars,” Jahnke said.

The pandemic has created even more of a need. “You have no idea who needs help and it’s always good to keep that in mind and put aside the judgment and lead with your heart and do what you would do to help a neighbor out,” she explained. “Instead of being a community of haves and have nots, we can all branch together and bridge that gap.”

And that’s exactly what the concert this Wednesday is all about. Peyton’s Promise is asking for donations of non-perishable food items or monetary donations. “Whatever you’re able to do, you know what even if you’re able to give nothing come down and enjoy a good time, it’s always fun to be around the energy,” Jahnke said.

The benefit concert starts at 5 p.m. The rain location for the concert will be held at Bulls Falls Brewery.

