Easy back-to-school breakfast from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association
Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Back-to-school season is in full swing, which means families everywhere are back to juggling carpools, soccer practice, dance lessons and packed lunches, among many other activities. It’s easy to get a quick and healthy breakfast on the table with these kid-approved Egg & Veggie Hash Brown Cups from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association.
Hash Brown Cups Ingredients
- 6 cups frozen hash browns shredded
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp rosemary chopped
- 2 tsp Paprika
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp Pepper
- Cooking spray as needed
Egg & Veggie Mixture Ingredients
- 8 Eggs
- 3/4 cup Spinach torn
- 1/2 cup Tomatoes diced
- 1/2 cup sharp cheddar grated
- Salt and pepper to taste
- chives for garnish chopped
Servings: 4
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Spray a muffin tin thoroughly with cooking spray.
- Allow hash browns to thaw. Place in a dry towel to remove any extra moisture.
- In a medium bowl, add hash browns, olive oil, rosemary, paprika, salt and pepper. Stir until well combined.
- Evenly scoop hash brown mixture into the twelve muffin cups and press firmly down on the bottom and side to create a cup or basket-like mold.
- Cook hash brown cups for 15-18 minutes and remove from oven.
- In another medium bowl, crack eight eggs and whisk together.
- Add spinach, tomatoes, cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir until well combined.
- Evenly distribute egg mixture into hash brown cups and cook for 20-22 minutes.
- Allow to cool and use a knife to loosen hash brown cups from the pan.
- Garnish with chives if desired.
