Crews respond to vehicle fire on US 51

Emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire on US Highway 51 in Marathon County on Monday night.
Emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire on US Highway 51 in Marathon County on Monday night.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle on fire in the southbound lanes on US Highway 51 near the Bridge Street exit in Wausau Monday night.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:20 p.m. with the right southbound lane closed for several hours while crews responded to the scene. It was cleared shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries involved.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the Wisconsin State Patrol and will provide updates when they are made available.

