Caribou Coffee could open next spring in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point could be home to a Caribou Coffee by next May. If approved the coffee shop will be located between Perkins and the Days Inn on Frontage Road.

Current plans state the property will be 627 square feet and will have a drive-thru. It will also have outdoor seating.

The only standalone Caribou Coffee locations in Wisconsin are in Eau Claire. Caribou kiosks are in a few grocery stores in Wisconsin including Trig’s in Minocqua and Eagle River.

Currently, the property is a vacant lot.

