Board of Supervisors to vote on Community for All resolution Tuesday night

Community for All yard signs
Community for All yard signs(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Board will vote Tuesday night on the highly-debated Community for All resolution.

The Marathon County Executive Committee voted 6-3 on Aug. 12 to send the amended resolution to the County Board. Finalizing the wording has taken the committee several months. Most at issue was the word “equity”. The approved amended version, version B, does not include this word.

Version B states, “Marathon County holds diversity as one of its core values and is committed to actively welcoming and valuing people with different perspectives and experiences in its ongoing effort to strengthen our community and be an open, inclusive, and diverse place to live, work, visit, and do business... "

Once approved by the County Board, the resolution will reinforce the expectations of the county supervisors and the employees of Marathon County.

Marathon County Chair Kurt Gibbs told NewsChannel 7 in his 16 years on the board, no resolution has gone through as many changes or variations as this one.

There will be no public discussion on Tuesday night. Public discussion occurred on Aug. 19.

The meeting is at the Marathon County Courthouse in the assembly room. The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

