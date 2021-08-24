Advertisement

Birnamwood sunflower field to open to the public Thursday

(weau)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRNAMWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - Schairer’s Autumn Acres sunflower fields will open to the public Thursday.

Admission is $3 and will include walking through the fields. People can take photos in the field and can also take once cut sunflower bloom to take home.

Sunflowers are heliotropic. That means they turn toward the sun. Heliotropism happens during the earlier stages before the flower grows heavy with seeds.

Most sunflower varieties mature in only 80 to 95 days. The largest sunflower varieties can grow to be 16 feet tall.

Schairer’s Autumn Acres is located at 194 Western Ave. in Birnamwood. Birnamwood is about 30 minutes east of Wausau.

