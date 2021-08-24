Advertisement

Big Ten forms "historic" allaiance with ACC, Pac-12 Conferences

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA...
In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 24, 2021
GREENSBORO, NC & ROSEMONT, IL & SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WSAW) - The Big Ten has formed what they call a “historic” alliance with the ACC and Pac-12 Conferences, the three conferences announced Tuesday.

The alliance, which was unanimously supported by presidents, chancellors and athletics directors at each of the 41 colleges in the three conferences, will include a scheduling component for football and basketball. The three conferences say it is, “designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country.”

Athletic directors from the schools will oversee the scheduling.

The football alliance will feature matchups across all three conferences, while men’s and women’s basketball will add early and season games, as well as annual events.

“Student-athletes have been and will remain the focal point of the Big Ten, ACC and PAC-12 Conferences” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “Today, through this alliance, we furthered our commitment to our student-athletes by prioritizing our academics and athletics value systems. We are creating opportunities for student-athletes to have elite competition and are taking the necessary steps to shape and stabilize the future of college athletics.”

Dr. Rebecca Blank, The University of Wisconsin Chancellor, was one leader support of the alliance.

“The Big Ten Conference has always prioritized academic excellence as well as athletic excellence for student-athletes. Today’s announcement reinforces the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness among all members of this alliance and provides additional opportunities for our student-athletes to enhance their collegiate experience,” she said.

The alliance comes after the Texas and Oklahoma left the Big-12 conference to join the SEC, with reports of the SEC’s desire to add as many teams as possible.

