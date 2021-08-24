$20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of Christopher Anderson; community asked to contribute to fund

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Christopher Anderson.

Investigators say Anderson, 30, shot and killed his child’s mother. The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found near River Bend Road and Highway 8 around 11 a.m. on June 30.

A warrant has been issued for Anderson’s arrest. Two vehicles authorities thought Anderson may have been driving were located unoccupied on July 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Prosecutors have already charged another man for having prior knowledge of Anderson’s plan to kill Miller.

Anderson has a tattoo of an owl on his neck and chest and tattoos on each hand. The tattoo on the top of his right hand says G.M.F.B. The one on his left hand is a Celtic skull with a halo.

Oneida County Sheriff Department Captain Terri Hook said they are asking the community to contribute to the fund.

“The Sheriff’s Office will be starting the fund with $20,000. The Rhinelander Police Department is pledging $5000. I am asking the community to pass the hat and help us get the reward large enough that someone will turn Anderson into the authorities. We have a goal of raising at least $100,000,” Hook said.

Anyone interested in contributing to this fund should send their donations to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Attention: Hannah Miller Fund, 2000 E. Winnebago Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501. Please include your name and contact information with the donation.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching for Christopher Anderson. He is suspected of killing 26-year-old Hannah Miller of Rhinelander. (Oneida County Sheriff's Department)

Court documents say Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had broken up in recent weeks. Friends of Miller told investigators the relationship was abusive.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Christopher Terrell Anderson call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-351-5201.

