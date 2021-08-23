Woman cited for drunken driving after hitting Lincoln County squad

GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 63-year-old Wausau woman was cited for driving while intoxicated after she hit a Lincoln County squad car Saturday evening.

Investigators said the deputy was waiting at the stop sign at County Road B and Gartmann Road when the driver turned and hit the squad car in the process. The squad received little to no damage in the incident.

The location is about 7 miles north of Gleason in the Town of Harrison.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.