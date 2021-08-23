Advertisement

‘Sweet, sweet Connie’ of Grand Funk Railroad fame dies at 66

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,”...
Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Connie Hamzy's death.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Connie Hamzy, a rock ‘n’ roll groupie from Arkansas who was immortalized as “sweet, sweet Connie” in the 1973 Grand Funk Railroad hit “We’re an American Band,” has died.

She was 66.

In 2019, the Little Rock woman told KTHV: “I was determined to become a famous groupie. I really was.”

The Pulaski County Coroner hasn’t released any details on her death, including when she died.

Her cousin, Rita Lawrence, says a funeral home confirmed the death to her.

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Hamzy’s death.

He remembered her as a sweet, outgoing girl who just wanted to be famous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in ATV crash in Lincoln County
1 dead, 2 injured in crash
1 dead, 2 injured in Taylor County crash
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on highway 73, west of 80th street.
1 dead in Wood County motorcycle crash against deer
1 injured, 1 arrested in Marshfield stabbing
1 injured, 1 arrested in Marshfield stabbing
Vaccine mandate for Marshfield Clinic employees sparked protests in the area Saturday.
Marshfield Clinic employees protest vaccine mandate

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Deadly gunfire at airport; Taliban insist on US pullout date
delta variant
6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses doled out in Wisconsin in 36 weeks
The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has spurred a...
Shipping crisis could impact your holiday shopping
In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom,...
R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea