Advertisement

Shifting priorities as Gen-Z eyes cost of higher education

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - As millions of families prepare to send students back to a more traditional year of education this fall, has the rising cost of college put a damper on pre-pandemic dreams? According to Fidelity Investments’ 2021 College Savings and Student Debt Study, high school students are more likely than recent graduates to make cost a priority when selecting a college. Yet, parents are showing increasing likelihood of taking on parent “PLUS” loans, which could significantly impact their own financial wellness, especially saving for retirement.

On Sunrise 7 on Monday, John Boroff, Director Retirement and College at Fidelity Investments discussed the study findings and offered practical tips for families looking to boost their college savings preparedness and cope with the burden of student and parent loan debt after graduation.

For more information about the study, student debt and affording college, visit fidelity.com/college

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in ATV crash in Lincoln County
1 dead, 2 injured in crash
1 dead, 2 injured in Taylor County crash
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on highway 73, west of 80th street.
1 dead in Wood County motorcycle crash against deer
1 injured, 1 arrested in Marshfield stabbing
1 injured, 1 arrested in Marshfield stabbing
Vaccine mandate for Marshfield Clinic employees sparked protests in the area Saturday.
Marshfield Clinic employees protest vaccine mandate

Latest News

Prioritizing Cost When Selecting A College
Prioritizing Cost When Selecting A College
School Supply Cost
School Supply Costs
Woman cited for drunken driving after hitting Lincoln County squad
Tuesday evening and night is a possibility for a First Alert Weather Day with the risk of...
First Alert Weather: Warmer & muggier with periodic storm chances this week