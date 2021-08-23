Shifting priorities as Gen-Z eyes cost of higher education

(WSAW) - As millions of families prepare to send students back to a more traditional year of education this fall, has the rising cost of college put a damper on pre-pandemic dreams? According to Fidelity Investments’ 2021 College Savings and Student Debt Study, high school students are more likely than recent graduates to make cost a priority when selecting a college. Yet, parents are showing increasing likelihood of taking on parent “PLUS” loans, which could significantly impact their own financial wellness, especially saving for retirement.

On Sunrise 7 on Monday, John Boroff, Director Retirement and College at Fidelity Investments discussed the study findings and offered practical tips for families looking to boost their college savings preparedness and cope with the burden of student and parent loan debt after graduation.

For more information about the study, student debt and affording college, visit fidelity.com/college

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.