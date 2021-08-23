Advertisement

REPORT: Packers release 2020 fifth-round pick Kamal Martin

This is a 2020 photo of Kamal Martin of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team.
This is a 2020 photo of Kamal Martin of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -In a somewhat surprising move, the Packers are reportedly releasing 2020 fifth-round pick Kamal Martin. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky first reported the news.

Martin, drafted as a middle linebacker out of Minnesota, started six games in his rookie season after a very promising training camp in 2020. However, the Packers were experimenting him at outside linebacker this summer, as he’d been surpassed on the depth chart by Krys Barnes and the newly signed De’Vondre Campbell.

