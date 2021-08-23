REPORT: Packers release 2020 fifth-round pick Kamal Martin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -In a somewhat surprising move, the Packers are reportedly releasing 2020 fifth-round pick Kamal Martin. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky first reported the news.

Here’s a bit of a surprise: the Packers are releasing 2020 fifth-round pick Kamal Martin, a source said. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 23, 2021

Martin, drafted as a middle linebacker out of Minnesota, started six games in his rookie season after a very promising training camp in 2020. However, the Packers were experimenting him at outside linebacker this summer, as he’d been surpassed on the depth chart by Krys Barnes and the newly signed De’Vondre Campbell.

