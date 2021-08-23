Parade on the last day of the 116th Athens fair drew thousands

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Loyal fair-goers didn’t want to say goodbye to the 2021 Athens fair. But, it didn’t end without some excitement.

The parade drew thousands to the small village of Athens. It has just over 1,000 residents and a parade coordinator said she suspects it drew 10 times the population of the village.

And that’s just viewers. There were over 80 entries this year and some had multiple units. The parade director said well over 100 groups participated. Some of the groups were massive with almost 50 participants.

“The whole village comes together,” said Terri Roesker-Kree, parade director.

According to Roesker-Kree the crowds start lining up by 7 a.m. and some put lawn chairs out the night before to reserve their spots.

That’s not the only aspect to consider with such a large event. Others in the crowd said it was extremely hard to find parking. But, overall they said it was still worth it.

Some people said their favorite aspects of the parade were watching the bands, others said seeing the floats, and multiple children said the candy.

For Julian Sonnentag, a former commander who now represents the American Legion, it’s watching people as they walk through the parade.

“When we go down the street, these people stand up, put their hands on their heart, salute, and say things to you,” said Sonnentag.

Regardless of the reason for attending, thousands headed to the small town to witness a large event that had something for everyone.

Roesker-Kree said she will begin planning the 2022 parade next month. Enthusiastic fair-goers eagerly await next year’s festivities already.

