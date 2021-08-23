Advertisement

O’so Brewing Company’s new location walks customers through the history of breweries

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - O’so Brewing Company moved across the street into the old Shopko building. The newest and third location is the biggest and grandest it has ever been.

“The biggest thing is when people walk in the door, I actually see their jaw drop. Because they’re like, this doesn’t feel like Plover. This feels like Minneapolis. This feels like Chicago,” said Marc Buttera, O’so president.

To add to that big city feel, they added a museum area. O’so Brewing customers can take a walk through the history of brewing while enjoying a drink.

The memorabilia in the museum was donated by Helen Haydock in memory of her husband who began collecting in the 1950s. He always wanted a microbrewery.

“But I wouldn’t let him. I said you can visit microbreweries and we visited over 3,000 microbreweries,” Haydock said with a giggle.

Haydock said she and her husband had gone to O’so nearly 14 years ago when it began.

“And now I know that he is very pleased that he is part of the third one,” Haydock said.

They traveled to every continent and many countries, but she said her husband would still have wanted his collection to be here.

O’so is currently hiring employees and booking for large-scale events. Go to their Facebook page or website for more information.

