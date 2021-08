WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 297. That’s how many rushing yards Wausau West’s Colton Geurink had in their season-opening win over De Pere. He also added five touchdowns to that line.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Geurink about the game, If he expected to rush for that many yards and what his goals in development are this season.

