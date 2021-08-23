Health officials weigh in on FDA Pfizer vaccine approval

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Health officials in central Wisconsin are celebrating the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration.

The approved-use of the vaccine is for those ages 16 and older, according to health officials. Children ages 12 to 15 are still eligible to get vaccinated under Pfizer’s emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Aspirus Health System officials said they hope this approval eliminates any hesitation unvaccinated Americans have at this point.

“This has been a big piece in some studies that have come out,” explained Infectious Disease Pharmacist Tristan O’Driscoll. “For example, 30% of patients have endorsed apprehension with getting the vaccine because it is not fully approved. And there can be some misunderstanding about this approval process and what the differences within EUA (emergency use authorization) versus full approval.”

Marshfield Clinic leaders share the same excitement. The health center said 70% of its employees are currently vaccinated. It hopes the remaining 30% will now get the shot.

“We do look and hope that it does change the perspective for many of our employees,” said Tammy Simon, RN, MSN. “As community members, we’ve heard many people have been waiting on that official approval from the FDA and now we have it.”

Both Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health have mandated vaccinations for their employees.

