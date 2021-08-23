Advertisement

Golf to air on CBS until 5 p.m., will move to 7.2 for remainder of tournament on Monday

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAW) - CBS Sports will continue live coverage of the Northern Trust at 1:30 p.m. on CBS, WSAW-TV.

Golf will air until 5 p.m. on CBS, if golf coverage continues the remaining tournament will move to 7.2 Me/My TV.  It will air on 7.2 until it concludes on Monday.

