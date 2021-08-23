Golf to air on CBS until 5 p.m., will move to 7.2 for remainder of tournament on Monday

(WSAW) - CBS Sports will continue live coverage of the Northern Trust at 1:30 p.m. on CBS, WSAW-TV.

Golf will air until 5 p.m. on CBS, if golf coverage continues the remaining tournament will move to 7.2 Me/My TV. It will air on 7.2 until it concludes on Monday.

6.5 inches of rain in 24 hours. 🌧️



A Monday finish is possible thanks to the unsung heroes @TheNTGolf. pic.twitter.com/5gNOUdGed7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 22, 2021

A Monday finish is on tap for @TheNTGolf.



Here's how to follow all of the action. ⬇️ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.